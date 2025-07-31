Meta plans to spend $72B on AI in 2025
Meta (the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) just announced it could spend up to $72 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025—approximately $30 billion more than last year.
This huge push is all about building out data centers and boosting the computing power needed for next-gen AI tools and features.
Supercharging with 'superclusters'
Meta's rolling out giant AI "superclusters" like Prometheus in Ohio and Hyperion in Louisiana, aiming for a combined 6 gigawatts of compute muscle by 2026.
While these projects are set to supercharge Meta's tech, they've sparked local worries—like water shortages cropping up near Newton County, Georgia.
Meta's stock jumps as investors react
Even after losing $4.5 billion on its Reality Labs division, Meta saw its revenue jump to $47.5 billion this quarter—thanks largely to smarter ads powered by AI.
Investors seemed impressed: Meta's stock shot up 10% after the news.