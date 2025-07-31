Microsoft posts recordda revenue, thanks to cloud and AI
Microsoft just wrapped up its fourth quarter with an 18% jump in revenue—hitting $76.4 billion—and a 24% boost in profits.
The real MVPs? Cloud and AI services, especially Azure, which soared by 39%.
Cloud is the real star of the show
Microsoft Cloud pulled in $46.7 billion (up 27%), thanks to the ongoing AI buzz.
Windows device sales also ticked up as businesses rushed to upgrade PCs before Windows 10 support ends this October.
New Surface models dropped mid-quarter, but their real impact will show next time.
Xbox content is up, but hardware sales are down
Xbox content and services (think Game Pass) grew by 13%, even though Xbox hardware sales fell by 22%.
Microsoft's games are now making waves on PlayStation and Switch too.
Plus, new handhelds and fresh game demos are coming at Gamescom soon—so gamers have more to look forward to.