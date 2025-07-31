Microsoft posts recordda revenue, thanks to cloud and AI

Microsoft Cloud pulled in $46.7 billion (up 27%), thanks to the ongoing AI buzz. Windows device sales also ticked up as businesses rushed to upgrade PCs before Windows 10 support ends this October. New Surface models dropped mid-quarter, but their real impact will show next time.

Xbox content is up, but hardware sales are down

Xbox content and services (think Game Pass) grew by 13%, even though Xbox hardware sales fell by 22%.

Microsoft's games are now making waves on PlayStation and Switch too.

Plus, new handhelds and fresh game demos are coming at Gamescom soon—so gamers have more to look forward to.