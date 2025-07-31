Next Article
Ziff Davis lays off 15% of its union staff
Ziff Davis, the company behind CNET, Mashable, and PCMag, just cut 23 unionized jobs—about 15% of its union staff.
Most layoffs hit CNET teams in finance, broadband, sleep coverage, and the copy desk.
Lifehacker and Mashable also saw a few roles cut.
CNET's union plans to push back
CNET's union says these layoffs are financially driven and a real loss for journalism—especially since experienced copy editors and fact-checkers are out.
The union plans to push back using its collective bargaining agreement to help protect editorial quality.
Ziff Davis continues to acquire new media properties
Even while cutting jobs at older outlets, Ziff Davis is busy snapping up new ones—including TheSkimm newsletter and health site Well+Good—showing it's still all-in on growing its media empire.