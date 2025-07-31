Next Article
US slaps 50% tariff on Brazil, sanctions judge in Bolsonaro's
Donald Trump just slapped a huge 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, calling out Brazil for its trial of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro and what he says is a crackdown on free speech.
The US is also sanctioning a top Brazilian judge involved in the case, saying these moves are needed to protect American interests.
Tensions between the 2 countries are rising
This isn't just about trade—it's a big political statement.
The US and Brazil usually get along, but now things are tense.
These new tariffs could mess with billions in trade and put pressure on Brazil's courts.
International watchers are keeping an eye on how this drama might shake up politics and the economy in both countries.