Trump slaps 50% tariff on Brazil over Bolsonaro's treatment
Donald Trump just slapped a massive 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, saying it's a response to Brazil's "politically motivated persecution" of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters.
The move, announced as part of a national emergency order, is meant to protect US interests and ramps up pressure on Brazil's government.
Tariff could cost Brazil over 100,000 jobs
This is one of the toughest tariffs Trump has set outside China—even though the US actually sells more to Brazil than it buys.
Brazilian officials warn it could cost over 100,000 jobs and shrink their economy.
With Brazil's exports to the US facing a huge cut and its economy already struggling, this decision is making things even tenser between the two countries—especially after Trump publicly backed Bolsonaro during his court battles.