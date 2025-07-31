Trump slaps 50% tariff on Brazil over Bolsonaro's treatment

Tariff could cost Brazil over 100,000 jobs

This is one of the toughest tariffs Trump has set outside China—even though the US actually sells more to Brazil than it buys.

Brazilian officials warn it could cost over 100,000 jobs and shrink their economy.

With Brazil's exports to the US facing a huge cut and its economy already struggling, this decision is making things even tenser between the two countries—especially after Trump publicly backed Bolsonaro during his court battles.