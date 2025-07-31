NSDL's IPO: Employees, retail investors lead the charge

NSDL is India's first and biggest central securities depository—think of it as the digital locker for stocks, bonds, and mutual funds worth over ₹464 lakh crore. It handles secure settlements for most of India's market value (66%).

What to expect?

This IPO is a pure offer-for-sale—meaning promoters like NSE, SBI, and IDBI Bank are selling shares but NSDL isn't raising fresh money right now.

Shares are priced at ₹760-₹800 each; listing happens August 6th. The gray market premium of nearly ₹125 hints at strong investor vibes ahead.

Once listed, NSDL will join CDSL as India's only publicly traded securities depositories—cementing its top spot in the industry.