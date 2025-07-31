Next Article
Trump slaps 50% tariff on some copper imports
Donald Trump just announced a hefty 50% tariff on some copper imports, starting August 1.
The move targets semi-finished copper products but skips over basic materials like copper ores and scrap.
The White House says this is all about protecting US national security, following an investigation earlier this year into how foreign copper affects the country.
New rule on US copper scrap
Along with the tariff, there's a new rule: at least 25% of high-quality U.S.-made copper scrap now has to stay in the country.
The goal? Make American producers stronger and less reliant on imports.
The White House laid out these changes in a fact sheet, emphasizing plans to keep critical materials flowing from local sources.