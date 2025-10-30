Meta Reality Labs reports $4.4 billion loss

Where's the metaverse money going?

Reality Labs has now lost about $70 billion since 2020, mostly from the high cost of building new AR and VR tech.

Mark Zuckerberg says the Quest headset expenses are a big reason for these losses.

Even with more people buying AI glasses lately, Meta expects revenue to dip next quarter since there aren't any new headsets launching soon.

If you're curious about where all that metaverse money is going—or why your next headset might take a while—this is one to watch.