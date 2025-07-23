Next Article
MIC Electronics to acquire Singapore firm, stock rises
MIC Electronics just announced a board meeting for Friday, July 25, to discuss a proposal for acquiring a Singapore-based company. The news sent shares up today.
MIC, around since 1988, is known for its LED displays and lighting—plus it works closely with Indian Railways.
The market liked the news: MIC's stock climbed 1% to ₹52.87 on the NSE.
Over the past two years, shares are up nearly 30%, and over three years they've soared about 40%.
Not bad for a company making moves in tech and infrastructure!