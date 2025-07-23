Sensex gains 276 points, Nifty settles above 25,130 mark

Japan's Nikkei index jumps over 2%

The US-Japan agreement also sent Japanese stocks soaring past their regional peers, and the MSCI Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) climbed 0.7%.

Investors are now watching for US-China trade talks in Stockholm, which could extend their agreement deadline and keep market optimism going.

Back home, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki saw early gains, while Titan and SBI slipped—showing that global moves are still mixing things up for Indian investors.