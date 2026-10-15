Microsoft president warns green card limits could drive talent abroad
Business
Microsoft President Brad Smith is raising concerns after the Trump administration decided to limit green cards for skilled foreign workers.
The move blocks Microsoft and seven other companies from securing permanent residency for their international employees, which Smith says could push top talent to leave the US.
Brad Smith denies H-1B abuse claims
Smith pushed back against claims that Microsoft abuses the H-1B visa program, calling them "completely off base."
He also pointed out that Microsoft treats all employees equally when it comes to pay, no matter where they're from, and noted the company hired more than 9,000 U.S.-born workers just last year.