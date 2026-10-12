Microsoft longtime VP retires to care for parents in India
What's the story
Microsoft's Vice President of Engineering, Kesavan Shanmugam, has announced his retirement after a storied 23-year career with the tech giant. He worked on projects like Excel Copilot and agentic AI systems. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Shanmugam said he was stepping down to spend more time with his aging parents in India. The decision came as Microsoft continues its aggressive push into artificial intelligence (AI).
Personal choice
Shanmugam's retirement amid AI push
Shanmugam's retirement comes at a time when Microsoft is aggressively integrating AI into its products, including Excel, Word, and Teams.
The executive admitted that leaving behind his work wasn't easy but thanked his colleagues for his 23-year journey at the company.
His post drew hundreds of reactions from people praising his decision to prioritize family over career ambitions.
Industry reaction
Balaji Gururajan's similar move
Shanmugam's retirement has sparked discussions about the balance between ambition and personal responsibilities.
He thanked his colleagues for making work "fun, exciting, and fulfilling," reminding everyone that sometimes personal commitments come first, even in the tech industry.
His decision is similar to that of Meta engineering leader Balaji Gururajan who moved from the US to Bengaluru after 18 years abroad for family reasons.