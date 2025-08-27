Seven arrested as employees protest Microsoft's ties with Israeli military

At least seven current and former Microsoft employees were arrested during a sit-in demonstration at the tech giant's headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The protest was organized by 'No Azure for Apartheid,' a group of current and former Microsoft workers, to demand that the company sever its ties with the Israeli government. The demonstration targeted Microsoft's cloud contracts with Israel amid allegations of their use in attacks on Palestinian targets.

Arrest details Protest saw police intervening and arresting demonstrators The protest saw police intervening and arresting the demonstrators, some of whom were restrained in full-body harnesses and carried out of the building. Among those arrested was Abdo Mohamed, a former Microsoft employee who helped organize the demonstration. He said, "No arrests, no violence will deter us from continuing to speak up." The protest also drew support from other employees and former staff who gathered outside the headquarters.

Contract concerns Protest part of ongoing actions against Microsoft's Israel contracts The protest is part of a series of actions by current and former Microsoft employees over the company's cloud contracts with the Israeli government. Last week, 20 activists were arrested at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The latest demonstrations were sparked by a joint investigation from The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call that revealed Israel's military surveillance agency was using Microsoft's Azure software to store recordings of Palestinian phone calls.

Company stance Microsoft launches investigation into Azure's use In light of the allegations, Microsoft has launched an independent investigation into the use of its Azure software. However, activists are not satisfied with what they see as insufficient action from the company. "You continue to try to bury your head in the sand, so we are here today outside your blood-soaked thrones... to force you to confront your complicity, until you stop powering the murdering our people," said Ibtihal Aboussad, one of the protesters who spoke outside Microsoft's headquarters.

Protest control Microsoft takes extraordinary measures to quell protests Microsoft has been taking extraordinary measures to quell the ongoing demonstrations. According to a Bloomberg report, the company has enlisted the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to monitor protests and worked with local authorities to stop them. Despite these efforts, the protests continue as activists demand that Microsoft cut ties with Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians.