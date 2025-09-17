Microsoft to invest $30B in UK AI infrastructure

Microsoft is expanding its UK data centers

Beyond just hardware, Microsoft is expanding its UK data centers and supporting its 6,000-strong local team.

"This will account for more than two-thirds of the tech sector's total investment announcements in the UK that are being made this week," says Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith, showing how serious they are about making the country a global AI leader.

With this investment far outpacing Google's recent spend in the region, it puts Microsoft firmly at the front of the AI race—and signals that big things are coming for tech in the UK.