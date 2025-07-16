Next Article
Microsoft uses AI image in hiring after massive layoffs
Microsoft is catching heat after posting Xbox Graphics team job ads on LinkedIn that featured AI-generated images—right after laying off over 9,000 employees.
The roles up for grabs are Senior Software Engineer and Software Engineer 2, with salaries ranging from $119,800 to $234,700 depending on where you live.
People aren't happy about this
People online aren't thrilled about Microsoft swapping out human creativity for AI, especially during layoffs.
Comments like "How about you hire a graphic designer first???" sum up the mood.
The timing has sparked bigger conversations about whether tech companies are sidelining human talent and what this means for future jobs and innovation.