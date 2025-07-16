Avenue Supermarts experiences 2.02% stock increase

Strong Q1 numbers and FY25 performance

In Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), revenue jumped to ₹16,359.7 crore from ₹14,871.86 crore last quarter, and net profit climbed to ₹772.81 crore from ₹550.79 crore—so business is clearly booming.

For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹59,358 crore and profit reached ₹2,707 crore (both up from last year).

Plus, earnings per share rose to ₹41.61 and book value per share increased to ₹329.29—making Avenue Supermarts look even stronger in the market right now.