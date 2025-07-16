India's electronics surge balances traditional export decline: GTRI

This is a sign that India's moving beyond its traditional exports and stepping up in the global tech game. Electronics exports hit $8.26 billion just in April-May, powered by strong smartphone demand. Even as imports dipped overall (thanks to less gold and oil buying), imports of electronics and machinery actually grew—showing India's investing more in its own tech manufacturing muscle.

India's supply chain shifts gears

With high-tech sectors picking up the slack from struggling traditional ones, India is carving out a bigger spot for itself in the world's supply chain.

For anyone following how economies shift gears—or just curious about where your next phone might come from—it's worth watching how India keeps leveling up on the global stage.