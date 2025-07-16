Next Article
Nestle India's shares experience 2.13% increase on Nifty 50
Nestle India's stock jumped 2% on Wednesday, landing at ₹2,467.70—even though the company's revenue and profit both fell sharply this year.
Revenue dropped by 17% and net profit slid nearly 18%, but investors still seemed optimistic.
Interestingly, the company's book value per share went up, and its debt-to-equity ratio increased a bit too, hinting at bigger financial moves behind the scenes.
Nestle India announces ₹10/share dividend
Despite these money challenges, Nestle India announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share (with July 4 as the ex-dividend date).
It's their way of showing they're sticking by their shareholders—even when times are tough.