Nestle India's shares experience 2.13% increase on Nifty 50

Nestle India's stock jumped 2% on Wednesday, landing at ₹2,467.70—even though the company's revenue and profit both fell sharply this year.

Revenue dropped by 17% and net profit slid nearly 18%, but investors still seemed optimistic.

Interestingly, the company's book value per share went up, and its debt-to-equity ratio increased a bit too, hinting at bigger financial moves behind the scenes.