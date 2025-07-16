NLC India's stock sees positive movement
NLC India's stock rose 2.10% on Wednesday morning, landing at ₹234.47 per share.
The buzz comes from the company's latest financials—while their numbers bounced around each quarter, they still managed some impressive annual growth.
Being part of the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index also signals that investors are paying attention.
NLC India's revenue, profit fluctuated each quarter
Over the past year, NLC India's revenue and profit went up and down each quarter—revenue dipped to ₹3,836 crore in March 2025 after hitting ₹4,411 crore in December 2024, and profits peaked at ₹982 crore before settling at ₹468 crore.
But zooming out, the big picture looks bright: annual revenue jumped to ₹15,283 crore (from ₹12,999 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹2,713 crore (up from ₹1,867 crore).
So even with some bumps along the way, NLC India is ending the year on a strong note.