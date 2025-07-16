NLC India's stock sees positive movement

NLC India's revenue, profit fluctuated each quarter

Over the past year, NLC India's revenue and profit went up and down each quarter—revenue dipped to ₹3,836 crore in March 2025 after hitting ₹4,411 crore in December 2024, and profits peaked at ₹982 crore before settling at ₹468 crore.

But zooming out, the big picture looks bright: annual revenue jumped to ₹15,283 crore (from ₹12,999 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹2,713 crore (up from ₹1,867 crore).

So even with some bumps along the way, NLC India is ending the year on a strong note.