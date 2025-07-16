HDFC Defence Fund invests in high-performing smallcap
HDFC Defence Fund just made some bold moves—snapping up over 3.29 lakh shares of Data Patterns (a small-cap that's soared 302% in three years) while cutting back on seven other stocks, including Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics.
They also completely exited Adani Energy Solutions.
Fund's performance and strategy
If you're curious about where smart money is going in India's defense sector, this is a fund to watch.
Their assets jumped from ₹6,664 crore to ₹7,055 crore in just a month, and they're doubling down on high-growth defense plays like Astra Microwave Products.
With half their investments in Aerospace & Defense and a solid return of 53.29% since its inception (outperforming the benchmark), the fund's strategy shows how active management can pay off—even when markets are choppy.
Fund's portfolio and focus areas
Run by Rahul Baijal and Priya Ranjan, the fund keeps its portfolio tight (24 stocks) but isn't afraid to make quick shifts based on market trends.
Their focus: long-term growth through India's booming defense industry—with some diversification into chemicals too for balance.