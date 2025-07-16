Axis Bank board to discuss quarterly results

Axis Bank's Q4 FY25 and annual performance

For Q4 FY25, Axis Bank pulled in ₹32,452 crore in revenue (up from last year), though net profit slipped a bit to ₹7,489 crore.

Over the full year though, things look strong: revenue jumped 13% to ₹1,27,374 crore and net profit climbed to ₹28,115 crore—a sign that Axis is still growing steadily despite some ups and downs along the way.