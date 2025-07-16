Next Article
Axis Bank board to discuss quarterly results
Axis Bank's board is meeting on July 17, 2025, to go over its latest quarterly numbers.
The bank's shares were mostly steady at ₹1,164.8 this Tuesday, dipping just 0.09%.
With the market watching closely, everyone's curious about how Axis is holding up in today's economic climate.
Axis Bank's Q4 FY25 and annual performance
For Q4 FY25, Axis Bank pulled in ₹32,452 crore in revenue (up from last year), though net profit slipped a bit to ₹7,489 crore.
Over the full year though, things look strong: revenue jumped 13% to ₹1,27,374 crore and net profit climbed to ₹28,115 crore—a sign that Axis is still growing steadily despite some ups and downs along the way.