Stock market update: New 52-Week highs on NSE
A bunch of stocks made headlines by hitting their 52-week highs—think Fischer Chemic, Magellanic Cloud, and Sangam Renewables.
But while these names were climbing, the overall market wasn't as upbeat: the NSE Nifty index dropped 67 points to 25,128.
Even some companies like LCC Infotech and HDB Financial Service slid to their lowest point in a year.
Nifty 50 index top gainers and losers
The Nifty 50 was a mixed bag—13 stocks (like Nestle India and Adani Ports) went up, but most others fell. The Sensex also dipped by 207 points.
Sectors like IT services, tourism, and logistics saw more investor interest lately, while areas like chemicals and construction faced more selling.
All in all, it's been a pretty volatile week for the markets!