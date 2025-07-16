Stock market update: New 52-Week highs on NSE

Nifty 50 index top gainers and losers

The Nifty 50 was a mixed bag—13 stocks (like Nestle India and Adani Ports) went up, but most others fell. The Sensex also dipped by 207 points.

Sectors like IT services, tourism, and logistics saw more investor interest lately, while areas like chemicals and construction faced more selling.

All in all, it's been a pretty volatile week for the markets!