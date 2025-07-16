Patanjali Foods's stock soars amid high trading volume
Patanjali Foods's stock climbed 3.24% to ₹1,801.10 on Wednesday, standing out as a top gainer on the Nifty Midcap 150 index thanks to heavy trading action.
The buzz comes just before the company's board meets on July 17 to consider giving out bonus shares—something that always gets investors talking.
Patanjali's regulatory win in Ladakh
A big reason for the excitement: Ladakh recently lifted its ban on Patanjali Organic Wild Honey, clearing a major hurdle for the brand and potentially adding to investor optimism.
This regulatory win is fueling confidence in the company's future.
Strong fundamentals
Definitely. Patanjali Foods's revenue shot up from ₹12,729 crore in 2019 to ₹34,157 crore this year, and it flipped from a loss to a solid profit of ₹1,300.71 crore.
With very low debt (just a 0.07 ratio), it looks like a pretty stable bet for anyone eyeing growth stocks right now, based on the financial data.