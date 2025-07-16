Multibagger stock: HDFC group's stellar surge

Stellar performance on bourses

The company's shares bounced back big time, up 47% last year and another 31% so far in 2024.

It's trading at ₹5,318 right now and is close to overbought territory (RSI of 67), but confidence is strong—21 out of 28 analysts say "buy."

Plus, Nomura just raised its price target to ₹5,500 after seeing steady growth in assets managed by HDFC AMC.