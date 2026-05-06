Microsoft's Satya Nadella urges firms to redesign work with AI Business May 06, 2026

Microsoft's Satya Nadella is asking businesses to shake up how they work, now that AI is changing the game.

He says AI can handle boring, repetitive tasks, so people can spend more time making decisions and owning outcomes.

Microsoft calls this shift the "new agency equation," and it means leaders need to update how teams are managed and how work gets done.