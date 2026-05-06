Microsoft's Satya Nadella urges firms to redesign work with AI
Microsoft's Satya Nadella is asking businesses to shake up how they work, now that AI is changing the game.
He says AI can handle boring, repetitive tasks, so people can spend more time making decisions and owning outcomes.
Microsoft calls this shift the "new agency equation," and it means leaders need to update how teams are managed and how work gets done.
Microsoft survey finds mixed AI views
A big Microsoft survey of 20,000 people in 10 countries found mixed feelings about AI at work.
Some worry about job security, but many are seeing boosts in creativity and productivity thanks to AI tools.
The study breaks workers into three groups: those fully embracing AI (about 20%), those still figuring it out (around one-half), and a smaller group stuck with old systems holding them back.