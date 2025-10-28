Milky Mist IPO: Dairy brand's ₹2,035cr issue gets SEBI nod

Funds to go toward reducing debt and expanding capacity

Most of the IPO money will go toward reducing about ₹750 crore of the company's ₹1,463 crore total debt and boosting manufacturing capacity.

While 71% of sales still come from South India, Milky Mist has its sights set on expanding into northern cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where established giants like Amul, Hatsun, Britannia, and Nestle already dominate.

The IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital, and IIFL Securities.