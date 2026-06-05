Ministry of Statistics nudges India's 2025-26 GDP forecast to 7.7%

RBI trims FY27 forecast to 6.6%

Growth rates for previous quarters got minor updates too: January-March 2026 now sits at 7.8% (a tad below October-December's revised 8%), with April-June and July-September also seeing tiny adjustments.

Meanwhile, the RBI has dialed down its growth forecast for FY27 to 6.6%, hinting that while India's economy is still strong, there are early signs of moderation in some sectors in FY27 (2026-27).