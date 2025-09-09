Minute Media acquires AI sports highlights startup VideoVerse
Minute Media, the digital media company backed by BlackRock and Goldman Sachs, has snapped up VideoVerse—an Indian startup known for its AI-powered sports highlights.
Founded in 2016 by Vinayak Shrivastav, VideoVerse already works with big names like IPL and FIFA+ to turn hours of game footage into quick, shareable clips.
VideoVerse's tech can instantly create highlight reels
VideoVerse's AI spots the best moments in sports videos and can instantly create and translate highlight reels for fans everywhere.
Their platform runs on a SaaS model (think: pay as you use), helping them pull in $65 million in revenue with strong profit margins.
Minute Media aims to boost ad revenue with this acquisition
Minute Media plans to roll out VideoVerse's tech across its brands—like Sports Illustrated and The Players's Tribune—reaching over 200 million users every month.
CEO Asaf Peled called it their biggest deal yet, aiming to boost automated content, short-form videos, and digital ad revenue.
For sports fans, that means fresher highlights delivered faster than ever.