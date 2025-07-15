Mira Murati's AI startup secures $2 billion funding
Thinking Machines Lab, started by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, just raised a massive $2 billion in seed funding—one of the biggest early-stage rounds Silicon Valley has ever seen.
The investment was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with Conviction Partners participating, putting the company's value at $10 billion right out of the gate.
General-purpose reasoning systems are the focus
The team wants to build general-purpose reasoning systems—basically, smarter AI that can tackle a wide range of problems.
While details are still under wraps, Murati brings serious experience from her work on ChatGPT and DALL-E at OpenAI.
She's joined by co-founder John Schulman and other ex-OpenAI researchers.
The buzz around their vision shows just
With this huge funding boost, Thinking Machines Lab plans to hire top talent and level up its research facilities.
The buzz around their vision shows just how much excitement there is for ambitious AI startups right now—even before they launch a product.