Mira Murati's AI startup secures $2 billion funding Business Jul 15, 2025

Thinking Machines Lab, started by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, just raised a massive $2 billion in seed funding—one of the biggest early-stage rounds Silicon Valley has ever seen.

The investment was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with Conviction Partners participating, putting the company's value at $10 billion right out of the gate.