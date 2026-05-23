Mizuho Financial Group opens Global Capabilities Center in Pune

Pune advances healthcare real estate hospitality

Pune is making waves as an innovation hub. Ruby Hall Clinic has hit more than 1,000 robotic-assisted surgeries in fields such as oncology and urology.

Casagrand marked its first year in the city by launching a major residential project near Upper Kharadi.

Plus, Maharashtra is tackling hospitality staff shortages with vocational programs from STAAR UniAdvise, showing how Pune's growth is touching healthcare, real estate, and hospitality alike.