MMTC-PAMP wants fairer gold duty rules in Budget 2026

Guha points out that these uneven taxes make it harder for local refiners to compete and grow. The industry is pushing for similar exemptions and bigger incentives to attract investment and boost capacity—basically, they want India to become a global refining hotspot.

India's recycling scene could be huge

India's gold recycling sector is already worth ₹440 billion and supplies about 11% of the country's annual gold needs.

Guha believes with smarter policies—such as input-related benefits and duty differentials—India could really shine as an international refining hub.

MMTC-PAMP is even offering technical help to the government or ministry to make this happen.