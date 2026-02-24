MobiKwik gets BSE approval to start stock broking business
What's the story
Fintech giant MobiKwik has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MobiKwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL), has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) to start a stock broking business. The approval comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted a stock broking license to MSBPL in July 2025. The company can now begin its operations on BSE's platform.
Business growth
Major step toward becoming large-scale financial services platform
With this approval, MobiKwik is all set to expand its business operations. The company can now engage in buying, selling, dealing with equities as well as clearing and settling equity trades on the BSE. Upasana Taku, Executive Director and CFO of MobiKwik, said that this approval is a major step in their journey toward becoming a large-scale financial services platform.
Market impact
MobiKwik aims to simplify investing for 1st-time market entrants
Taku further emphasized that India's retail investor participation has grown tremendously. She believes their platform can simplify investing for first-time market entrants. "We will continue to responsibly serve the financial needs of Bharat and build products that genuinely improve financial inclusion," Taku said, highlighting MobiKwik's commitment toward making finance accessible to all.
Profitability report
MobiKwik's financial performance in the last quarter
In the last quarter, MobiKwik posted a net profit of ₹4 crore, recovering from a net loss of ₹55.2 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue also grew by 7.4% year-on-year to ₹289 crore, up from ₹269.4 crore last year. Its operating performance improved significantly with an EBITDA of ₹6.8 crore as opposed to an EBITDA loss of ₹47.6 crore during the same quarter last year and an EBITDA margin at 2.4%.