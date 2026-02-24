MobiKwik gets BSE approval to start stock broking business

Fintech giant MobiKwik has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MobiKwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL), has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to start a stock broking business. The approval comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted a stock broking license to MSBPL in July 2025. The company can now begin its operations on BSE's platform.

Business growth Major step toward becoming large-scale financial services platform With this approval, MobiKwik is all set to expand its business operations. The company can now engage in buying, selling, dealing with equities as well as clearing and settling equity trades on the BSE. Upasana Taku, Executive Director and CFO of MobiKwik, said that this approval is a major step in their journey toward becoming a large-scale financial services platform.

Market impact MobiKwik aims to simplify investing for 1st-time market entrants Taku further emphasized that India's retail investor participation has grown tremendously. She believes their platform can simplify investing for first-time market entrants. "We will continue to responsibly serve the financial needs of Bharat and build products that genuinely improve financial inclusion," Taku said, highlighting MobiKwik's commitment toward making finance accessible to all.

