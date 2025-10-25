MobiKwik loses 2nd top executive in 6 months

MobiKwik also faced ₹40 crore fraud case last month

On top of the financial hit, MobiKwik faced a ₹40 crore fraud case in September that exposed some serious app security gaps.

The app was processing payments even when details were entered incorrectly, raising big questions about digital payment safety.

All this adds up to a challenging moment for MobiKwik as it tries to regain trust and stability.