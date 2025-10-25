YouTube TV could lose Disney channels in week
Disney and YouTube TV are in a standoff over how much YouTube TV should pay to carry big channels like ESPN, ABC, FX, and National Geographic.
If they don't settle by midnight ET on October 30, 2025, these channels might vanish for about 10 million subscribers—right in the middle of major sports seasons.
This isn't the first time it's happened this year; similar fights broke out with NBCUniversal, Fox, and Paramount.
What's at stake and who's involved
If you're into live sports or popular shows on Disney-owned networks, you could lose access overnight. Advertisers are also watching closely since losing these channels means fewer eyes on their ads.
Disney says, "We invest significantly in our content and expect our partners to pay fair rates that recognize that value," while Google (which owns YouTube TV) argues that higher fees could drive up prices for everyone.
It's part of a bigger trend—streaming platforms and media giants keep clashing over costs, leaving viewers caught in the middle.