MochaTrade raises pre-seed from Y Combinator and Pioneer Fund

MochaTrade readies app for perpetual futures

With this new funding, MochaTrade is gearing up to finish regulatory checks and launch marketing in places where they're cleared to operate, mainly targeting active retail traders.

They're also rolling out a mobile app that lets users trade perpetual futures on big names like Apple, Tesla, gold, and the S&P 500.

The bigger goal? Make global investing way simpler by cutting out old-school brokerage hassles once they get all the green lights.