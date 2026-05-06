MochaTrade raises pre-seed from Y Combinator and Pioneer Fund
Business
MochaTrade, a fresh face in the trading world, just scored pre-seed funding from Y Combinator (spring 2026 batch) and Pioneer Fund.
While the exact numbers are still under wraps, this support will help them build their perpetuals trading engine and strengthen risk management behind the scenes.
MochaTrade readies app for perpetual futures
With this new funding, MochaTrade is gearing up to finish regulatory checks and launch marketing in places where they're cleared to operate, mainly targeting active retail traders.
They're also rolling out a mobile app that lets users trade perpetual futures on big names like Apple, Tesla, gold, and the S&P 500.
The bigger goal? Make global investing way simpler by cutting out old-school brokerage hassles once they get all the green lights.