The call comes ahead of the upcoming Union Budget

PM Modi urges Indian start-ups to focus on quality manufacturing

By Akash Pandey 02:05 pm Jan 25, 202602:05 pm

What's the story

In his latest "Mann Ki Baat" address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a greater emphasis on quality in manufacturing. He stressed that Indian products should be synonymous with world-class excellence, reiterating his "zero defect, zero effect" mantra. The call comes ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, which is likely to focus on local manufacturing through targeted incentives and reforms aimed at boosting domestic production and competitiveness.