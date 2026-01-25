PM Modi urges Indian start-ups to focus on quality manufacturing
What's the story
In his latest "Mann Ki Baat" address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a greater emphasis on quality in manufacturing. He stressed that Indian products should be synonymous with world-class excellence, reiterating his "zero defect, zero effect" mantra. The call comes ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, which is likely to focus on local manufacturing through targeted incentives and reforms aimed at boosting domestic production and competitiveness.
Start-up success
PM highlights India's start-up ecosystem
PM Modi also lauded India's thriving start-up ecosystem, noting that the country has become the world's third-largest start-up hub. He praised the innovation, entrepreneurship, and energy of India's youth in this regard. Reflecting on the "Start-up India" initiative launched in 2016, he applauded entrepreneurs and workers who have gone beyond their comfort zones to succeed across diverse sectors.
Voter registration
Youth urged to register as voters
Separately, PM Modi urged young Indians to register as voters on turning 18, calling it a constitutional duty and a key step in strengthening democracy. He emphasized the significance of National Voters's Day celebrated on January 25, and said that becoming a voter is an important milestone in an Indian's life. The Prime Minister also called for educational institutions to celebrate the moment students become eligible voters.