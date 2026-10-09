Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2026: Delhi spotlights 700+ passive products
The Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2026 in Delhi put the spotlight on how investment options are growing fast: think more than 700 passive products, including index funds and ETFs, now.
Experts agreed that with so many choices, it's more important than ever to pick wisely and know where your money's going.
The big message? Clarity and smart allocation matter, especially as tech keeps changing the game.
Industry leaders stress AI, affordability, access
Industry leaders shared that while AI is making research better, human judgment still counts.
They also pointed out that recent market dips have made some investments more affordable.
Plus, making it easier for people outside big cities to join in was a hot topic, because everyone deserves a shot at building their wealth, not just folks in metro areas.