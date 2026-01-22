Moneycontrol overtakes Economic Times as India's top finance news site
Business
Moneycontrol just pulled ahead as the go-to spot for business and finance news in India, according to December 2025 Comscore numbers.
With 35.19 million unique visitors—way more than The Economic Times's 26.21 million—Moneycontrol has really cemented its spot at the top.
Engagement stats: Moneycontrol leaves rivals behind
It's not just about clicks—people are actually sticking around.
Moneycontrol saw 213 million page views (nearly triple ET's) and users spent a massive 500 million minutes on the site last month.
Managing Editor Nalin Mehta summed it up nicely: their win is about both reach and how deeply readers engage with their content.