Morgan Stanley projects SpaceX revenue reaching $3.4 trillion by 2040

SpaceX revenue rose amid $5B loss

SpaceX's revenue jumped from $14 billion in 2024 to nearly $19 billion in 2025, but the company did post a net loss of almost $5 billion last year after being profitable in 2024.

Goldman Sachs also sees huge potential for SpaceX's AI business, estimating it could reach $322 billion by 2030.

Major banks like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are backing the IPO, making this one of the most-watched launches on Wall Street right now.