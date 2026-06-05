Morgan Stanley projects SpaceX revenue reaching $3.4 trillion by 2040
SpaceX is aiming high; Morgan Stanley says its revenue might hit $3.4 trillion by 2040, with strong growth expected to come from its artificial intelligence (AI) division.
The AI side already brought in $3.2 billion last year and could contribute around $190 billion by 2030.
This big prediction comes as SpaceX just started its IPO roadshow, hoping to raise a record-setting $75 billion.
SpaceX revenue rose amid $5B loss
SpaceX's revenue jumped from $14 billion in 2024 to nearly $19 billion in 2025, but the company did post a net loss of almost $5 billion last year after being profitable in 2024.
Goldman Sachs also sees huge potential for SpaceX's AI business, estimating it could reach $322 billion by 2030.
Major banks like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are backing the IPO, making this one of the most-watched launches on Wall Street right now.