Morgan Stanley sees Sensex hitting 89,000 by mid-2026
Morgan Stanley thinks the Sensex could jump to 89,000 by June 2026—about a 10% bump from where it closed on August 4 (81,018).
They're betting on India's steady growth, low market ups and downs, and falling interest rates to keep things moving up.
They say India's market holds strong when global markets dip
The forecast is backed by hopes for a US trade deal, more government spending, easier lending, and better ties with China.
Even though foreign investors haven't been this cautious since 2000, Morgan Stanley says India's market tends to hold strong when global markets dip.
They also point out that recent stock trends look solid compared to bonds and gold.