S&P Global lifts outlook for 3 Adani Group companies

Despite legal noise, funding and operations running smoothly

Despite all the legal noise, S&P found that these companies haven't missed a beat—funding and operations are running smoothly, with key deals still locked in.

The group even raised over $10 billion in new debt recently (totaling about $30 billion), and banks plus investors are still backing them.

In July, the Adani family pitched in another $1.1 billion to keep things rolling at Adani Green Energy.

For anyone curious about how big business weathers storms, this is one to watch.