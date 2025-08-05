Stocks to watch: MSCI index changes on August 7
Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy are expected to be added to the MSCI Standard Index this August, which could pull in about $1 billion in global investment.
On the flip side, Sonacoms and Thermax might get dropped, possibly leading to a $340 million outflow.
Impact of MSCI index shifts
When companies join or leave major indexes like MSCI, it can shake up where big investors put their money—sometimes boosting stock prices or causing them to dip.
For anyone interested in how global finance works (or just curious about how brands you know are making moves), these changes matter.
What's the latest MSCI update?
MSCI reviews its indexes regularly, picking companies based on common criteria like size and trading activity.
Brands like Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy now fit the bill for inclusion, while those being dropped likely fell below key thresholds.
The official announcement lands August 7, with changes kicking in after markets close.