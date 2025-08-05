Next Article
Kaytex Fabrics makes debut on NSE Emerge: Here's what to know
Kaytex Fabrics, a textile company from Punjab, hit the NSE Emerge platform but started off rough—its shares opened at ₹144, which is 20% below the IPO price of ₹180.
This drop caught many off guard since shares were trading higher in the gray market before listing.
What to know about the IPO
Even with the rocky start, Kaytex's IPO was a hot ticket—it was subscribed nearly 40 times over by July 31.
The company raised about ₹70 crore and plans to use the funds for building warehouses, new sales offices, and upgrading its fabric processing systems.