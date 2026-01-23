Motorola Signature lands in India: Flagship specs, big perks

Motorola just dropped its new flagship, the Signature, in India. Launched in January 2026, it packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip with Arctic Mesh cooling, up to 16GB RAM, and a whopping 1TB storage. This phone is all about power and smooth performance.

Standout display and camera game The Signature sports a vibrant 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and crazy-bright 6,200 nits—plus Dolby Vision for punchy visuals.

Camera fans get triple rear lenses (all 50MP) that shoot crisp 8K video and zoom up to 100x.

Selfies? The front cam is also a sharp 50MP and handles detailed 4K video at 60fps.

Battery life & long-term updates With a hefty 5,200mAh battery supporting fast wired (90W) and wireless (50W) charging, you're set for all-day use.

It's water/dust resistant (IP68/IP69), and Motorola promises seven years of Android updates—so your phone stays fresh for ages.