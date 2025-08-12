MphasiS shares jump 2% on solid Q1 FY26 performance
MphasiS shares climbed over 2% to ₹2,729 on Tuesday, as the company—featured on the Nifty Midcap 150 index—reported a solid Q1 FY26 performance.
The company pulled in ₹3,813 crore revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2025—up nearly 10% from last quarter—even as its logistics business faced some slowdowns.
Net profit up by 12% from last quarter
Net profit rose by 12% from last quarter to ₹442 crore, with earnings per share up from ₹82.42 last year to ₹89.87 this year.
Despite challenges in one segment, operating margin held at a healthy 15.3%.
For all of FY25, revenue grew by over 7%, showing steady progress.
Company locked in record $760 million in new contracts
MphasiS locked in a record $760 million in new contracts this quarter—most of them driven by AI services (68%).
With low debt and a stable return on equity around 17.7%, the company also announced a final dividend of ₹57 per share for shareholders this July.