Next Article
MphasiS stock jumps 2% after strong quarterly results
MphasiS stock climbed 2% on Tuesday, reaching ₹2,843.50, after the company posted strong results for the quarter ending June 2025 and reported the exercise of stock options and restricted stock units.
Quarterly revenue and profit numbers show positive business momentum
The company's quarterly revenue grew to ₹3,732 crore (up from ₹3,422 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹442 crore.
Earnings per share also improved—showing business is heading in a positive direction.
Annual performance and upcoming dividend boost investor confidence
On a yearly basis, MphasiS boosted its revenue to ₹14,230 crore and net profit to ₹1,702 crore.
With a stronger balance sheet (lower debt ratio) and a final dividend of ₹57 per share coming up in July 2025, the company is looking more stable—and that's catching investor attention.