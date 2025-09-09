MphasiS stock jumps 2% after strong quarterly results

The company's quarterly revenue grew to ₹3,732 crore (up from ₹3,422 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹442 crore. Earnings per share also improved—showing business is heading in a positive direction.

Annual performance and upcoming dividend boost investor confidence

On a yearly basis, MphasiS boosted its revenue to ₹14,230 crore and net profit to ₹1,702 crore.

With a stronger balance sheet (lower debt ratio) and a final dividend of ₹57 per share coming up in July 2025, the company is looking more stable—and that's catching investor attention.