Rupee gains 26 paise against US dollar Business Sep 09, 2025

The Indian rupee opened at 88 against the US dollar on September 9, gaining 26 paise from its previous close.

This boost follows disappointing US jobs numbers for August—only 22,000 new jobs were added, way below the expected 75,000—which pushed the dollar index down and made a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, which meets next week, almost certain.