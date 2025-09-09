Urban Company IPO opens tomorrow: Key details

Started in 2014 as UrbanClap, Urban Company is a tech platform that links users with trained professionals for home and beauty services—think cleaning, plumbing, appliance repair, or salon-at-home. With over 48,000 pros across 51 cities in India, UAE, and Singapore (excluding Saudi Arabia), they've completed more than 97 million service orders—most of their business comes from India.

Early investors partially cashing out

Early investors like Accel India and Tiger Global are partially cashing out through this IPO. Money raised will go toward marketing, tech upgrades, new offices, and general expenses.

Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley are managing the issue.

There's already buzz in the market—the IPO has a gray market premium close to 34%.