MSME Awards 2025: Nomination deadline extended due to overwhelming response
The Economic Times MSME Awards 2025 just pushed its nomination deadline to October 15, thanks to a flood of applications.
This fifth edition is seeing record interest from India's micro, small, and medium businesses eager to show off their achievements and innovations.
More than 15,000 applications already received
With more than 15,000 applications already in, the extra time lets businesses polish their entries and spotlight what makes them stand out.
The awards are known for being free to enter and transparent—making it a go-to stage for celebrating the best in India's MSME scene.