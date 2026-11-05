Muhurat trading on November 8: Check NSE, BSE timings

Muhurat trading is a special stock market session held on Diwali. It is considered an auspicious time to start investing and marks the beginning of the new Hindu financial year.

The pre-opening session for this year's Muhurat trading will be held from 2:05pm to 2:20pm. Other important timings include block deal window (1:50pm-2:05pm) and closing session (non-CAS) from 3:30pm-3:50pm.