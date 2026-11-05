Muhurat trading on November 8: Check NSE, BSE timings
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will host a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The event is being held to celebrate Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Despite being a regular market holiday, the exchanges will be open during this time. The Muhurat trading session will run from 2:20pm to 3:30pm.
Investment ritual
What is Muhurat trading?
Muhurat trading is a special stock market session held on Diwali. It is considered an auspicious time to start investing and marks the beginning of the new Hindu financial year.
The pre-opening session for this year's Muhurat trading will be held from 2:05pm to 2:20pm. Other important timings include block deal window (1:50pm-2:05pm) and closing session (non-CAS) from 3:30pm-3:50pm.
Market closures
Other market holidays in November
Along with the special Muhurat trading session, the Indian equity and equity derivatives markets will remain closed on certain dates in November.
These include November 7 (Saturday), Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, and several Sundays and Saturdays throughout the month.